Tom Brady is set to become a free agent for the very first time in his career which is something that has New England Patriots fans on edge. There are various rumors that Brady actually wants to leave the franchise and become a mentor for a young quarterback. Regardless, there are plenty of Patriots fans who are optimistic that the Patriots star will want to return to the team, despite his lackluster statistics last season.

While Bill Belichick and Brady may have other plans, it appears as though owner Robert Kraft is firm on his stance when it comes to his star QB. TMZ recently caught up with Kraft and asked him if he plans to keep the six-time champion. Kraft came back with a simple response saying "we plan to."

Free agency will certainly be interesting as Brady is the highest-profile player available. As of next season, Brady will be 43 years old and is expected to show signs of decline. He is still a serviceable quarterback but it still remains to be seen whether or not he can have some success outside of the Belichick system.

Let us know in the comments below which team you would like to see Brady play for, next season.