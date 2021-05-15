Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots opted to move on from Tom Brady back in 2020. This allowed Brady to become a free agent for the very first time in his career and fans were curious as to where he would go. In the end, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which proved to be an amazing decision as he was surrounded by lots of talent. He went on to win the Super Bowl, all while the Patriots missed out on the playoffs with Cam Newton as their QB.

Recently, it was revealed that Brady would return to New England during Week 4 of next season. This is a matchup that many have been anticipating ever since Brady left the Pats, there is already some trash-talk going both ways. During an interview with TMZ, Kraft was asked about Brady's return and whether or not there are any hard feelings.

"Excited to have him," Kraft said. "He's a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him." It would be difficult for Kraft to have ill will towards Brady especially since he got them six Super Bowl titles in such a short amount of time.

Either way, it's going to be an incredible game and we can only imagine what Bill Belichick is planning for the game.

