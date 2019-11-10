Robert Gronkowski is on the reserve/retired list at the moment after retiring from football in March. The huge playmaker can still come back to the league by November 30 and Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hoping that he does so according to CBS Sports. Gronk has yet to turn in his retirement papers which has cause speculation to what his next move could be. However, he denied a return last month."When I retired, I retired for a reason,” he told WEEI 93.7, per CBS. “It would be a no. There it is. I'm enjoying myself right now. I don't have that itch, and if I had that itch I'd go back. It would have to be a continuous itch. I see Tom [Brady] throw a nice touchdown pass, I'm like ‘I wish that was me.’ But that's five seconds [and it's gone].”

Just last month, Kraft went on NFL Network's "NFL Gameday Kickoff" and commented on his hopes for Gronk's return."We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is he hasn't put his retirement papers in," Kraft stated. "So we can always pray and hope. ... That's a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk."