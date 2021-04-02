About a year ago, the New England Patriots and Tom Brady made the decision to part ways after 20 years together. This was a huge blow to the Patriots fanbase although it was a breakup that many saw coming. Since that time, Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has even won a Super Bowl with the team. Meanwhile, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs, all while head coach Bill Belichick has tried to sign big-name players.

In a recent interview, Patriots owner Robert Kraft explained why the team had to let Brady go. Simply put, they felt like he was declining and that they could get another QB for less money. At the end of the day, the NFL is a business and Kraft had to make the best financial decision for his team.

“We could have, contract-wise, kept him (Tom Brady) in our camp, but it’s just not the right thing,” Kraft said. “Naturally, we want to win, but who knows what would have happened if he stayed here. Look what happened at the end of his last season here.”

Considering the weapons on the Patriots, it's safe to say that Brady made the right move by going to Tampa Bay as he had a lot more to work with. These weapons are what helped him win a title, and at this point, we're sure Kraft wishes he had just surrounded Brady with more talent.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images