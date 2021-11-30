Robert Griffin III had a lot of promise coming out of college. He was drafted by the Washington Football Team and in his first year with the team, he was able to win offensive player of the year, all while eventually leading the team to the postseason. Unfortunately, during the postseason, Griffin found himself with some pretty bad injuries that were ultimately mismanaged and made way worse. From there, Griffin's career unraveled and he became a backup all the way until retirement.

Now, Griffin can mostly be found giving football takes on Twitter, and as it turns out, he is looking to write a tell-all book. This news comes from Michael David Smith of NBC Sports, who recently explained what Griffin's plans are. As it turns out, he is most certainly looking to take aim at the WFT within this new venture.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

According to Smith, there was a ton of toxicity during Griffin's tenure in Washington, and he has a lot to say about it all. Of course, team owner Dan Snyder has been exposed on numerous occasions, and it seems as though the players don't like him very much either. Not to mention, Griffin had his career destroyed by the team, so it would only make sense that he has a lot to say.

It remains to be seen when the book will release to the masses, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

[Via]