The Baltimore Ravens are reasonably invested in draftee Lamar Jackson who looks set to seize the vacancy left by Joe Flacco's injury to start the season. But don't tell Robert Griffin III he's only been recruited as an insurance policy, RGIII is making the most of his 19-month layoff. The 2017 roster was mas o menos on the heat register, finishing a win shy of the postseason, albeit with a winning record.

No matter his position heading into day one, Robert Griffin is thankful the Ravens came-a-calling, because they are taking a considerable risk employing him after an injury layoff and documented confidence issues at the pro level. But as player with Heisman Trophy-pedigree, it'll take a few more hiccups before NFL teams definitely close the door.

While he refound his touch from the sidelines, Griffin flirted with the idea of segueing into track and field and competing at the Olympics. While at Baylor, Griffin ran the 400-meter hurdles all the way to Olympic Trials, flashing potential as a dual-sport athlete. But eventually the demands of his college football career became impossible to ignore so he focused his attention there even though he always considered himself a "track guy at heart."

In the end, the allure of returning as an NFL player doesn't only hinge on passion alone, but on which of the two choices makes better inroads. In his return in the NFL's "Hall of Fame Game" organized in honor of the 2018 induction ceremony, Griffin threw 7-yard td pass to Hayden Hurst after his side recovered a fumble. (Thursday) was an emotional day for me, just coming back out here. I know it's the preseason, it's the Hall of Fame game, but to have an opportunity to come back out here and play football is something that I really cherish," said Griffin III in a post-game presser.

If RGIII looks back at his rehab stint with U.S. Track Team positively, as preparation for a poised run in the NFL, he'll know he made wise decision, no questions asked.