Robert Griffin III has had an interesting career in the NFL. At the time of his draft, he was one of the best QBs in the country and when he got to the Washington Football Team, he was putting up some decent statistics. Unfortunately, poor injury management ruined his career as a starter, and since that time, he has become a journeyman backup who has proven to be a great mentor to up-and-coming talent.

In fact, Griffin recently stated that he would be the perfect man for the job in San Francisco, as he now wants to mentor the team's new QB pick, Trey Lance. Griffin even noted that he has worked with the Shanahans before and that it would prove to be a solid partnership.

"To be honest, I don’t think they have a guy on the roster that would be better situated than myself to come in and mentor the kid," Griffin said. "I remember one time Mike sat me down and had a 20-word play ready for me in the first practice. And they just sat there and wanted to see if I could spit put every single one of those words and then actually go run the play against a defense led by London Fletcher, one of the best linebackers ever."

It remains to be seen whether or not the 49ers will do this as they already have a bit of a QB debacle to deal with. However, if the 49ers do add Griffin to the lineup, we're sure he and Lance will get along just fine.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images