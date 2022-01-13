mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robert Glasper Taps Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T. For "Black Superhero"

Aron A.
January 13, 2022 14:14
Black Superhero
Robert Glasper Feat. Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. & BJ The Chicago Kid

Robert Glasper locks in with Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ The Chicago Kid for an inspirational new single.


Robert Glasper is coming into 2022 strong. After teaming up with Derrick Hodge for the soundtrack of Run The World: Season 1, it looks like he's preparing to release a new project of his own this year. On Thursday, he slid through with a brand new inspirational single, "Black Superhero" featuring Big K.R.I.T., Killer Mike, and BJ The Chicago Kid. Glasper's smooth jazz production perfectly fits Killer Mike's baritone delivery and BJ The Chicago's Kid's luscious vocals as he sings, "Every block, every hood, every city, every ghetto, needs a Black Superhero." Krit and Killer Mike use the concept to propel their verses to detail various forms of Black empowerment.

Check out the latest from Robert Glasper below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Love what motivated, I did not do it for hatred
But I truly hate the devil, I can not debate or fake it
I was asked a question and I asked about it hard
If I was facing death then I could ask one thing from God
I would ask for every n***a to be free here and abroad

Robert Glasper
