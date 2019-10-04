mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robert Glasper Taps Denzel Curry, Yasiin Bey & More For "F*ck Yo Feelings"

Aron A.
October 03, 2019 20:40
170 Views
01
0
CoverCover

F*ck Yo Feelings
Robert Glasper

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With a star-studded tracklist, Robert Glasper returns with his "F*ck Yo Feelings" mixtape.


Robert Glasper is back with a stacked new project titled, Fuck Yo Feelings. The producer recruits comedians, rappers, and singers to help bring the 19-track project to life. With superb production from top to bottom, he recruits a variety of artists, both old and new, for some assistance. Buddy and Denzel Curry link up on the same track while YBN Cordae teams up with Bilal & Herbie Hancock for "Gone." YBN Cordae also has a second track on the project. Other artists on the project include Mick Jenkins, TDE's SiR, Rapsody, Bridget Kelly & Song Bird. Glasper locked in a rare Yasiin Bey feature for "Treal." Oh, and the intro includes a hilarious bit from Affion Crocket.

Check out Robert Glasper's new project, Fuck Yo Feelings below. 

Robert Glasper YBN Cordae Bilal Herbie Hancock Denzel Curry Buddy SiR Rapsody Mick Jenkins song bird Bridget Kelly
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Robert Glasper Taps Denzel Curry, Yasiin Bey & More For "F*ck Yo Feelings"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject