Robert Glasper Taps Denzel Curry, Yasiin Bey & More For "F*ck Yo Feelings"

Robert Glasper is back with a stacked new project titled, Fuck Yo Feelings. The producer recruits comedians, rappers, and singers to help bring the 19-track project to life. With superb production from top to bottom, he recruits a variety of artists, both old and new, for some assistance. Buddy and Denzel Curry link up on the same track while YBN Cordae teams up with Bilal & Herbie Hancock for "Gone." YBN Cordae also has a second track on the project. Other artists on the project include Mick Jenkins, TDE's SiR, Rapsody, Bridget Kelly & Song Bird. Glasper locked in a rare Yasiin Bey feature for "Treal." Oh, and the intro includes a hilarious bit from Affion Crocket.

Check out Robert Glasper's new project, Fuck Yo Feelings below.