Robert Glasper Continues To Keep Us Tuned In On "Black Radio III"

Robert Glasper is a legend in the Black music community. Boundlessly talented and bold, Glasper's sounds range from softer, subtle jazz, to raucous rhythm and blues, merging both and creating entirely new patterns of thought. While he has a vast collection of music, his Black Radio series shoulders a movement, straightening and strengthening antennas to broadcast the audio revolution.

Black Radio, the first installment in the progressive and lyrically provocative album series, was home to features from Erykah Badu, Lupe Fiasco, Bilal, Yasiin Bey, and more. It won the Grammy for Best R&B album the year of its release, cementing Glasper's spot in the R&B pantheon (after conquering and climbing jazz' mountain peaks for years prior.) Black Radio 2 was accompanied by Common, Jill Scott, Brandy, and Snoop Dogg, all sharing stories and sentiments that fine-tuned the signal to an even greater extent.

Black Radio III picks up where the prior two left off, nearly a decade later. Newer acts like H.E.R, D Smoke, Yebba, and Ant Clemons stand alongside some of our greatest storytellers (such as frequent collaborator Common, Q-Tip, and India.Arie), taking the torch to a new frontier.

