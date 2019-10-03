Robert Glasper Grabs Denzel Curry & Buddy For "This Changes Everything"

With his Fuck Your Feelings tape having officially landed, producer Robert Glasper is looking at one of his most experimental drops thus far. And yet, amidst the experimentation and jazzy improvisation, Glasper has lined a few bonafide lyricists to pad the stats. Look no further than the project's second track, which brings Buddy and Denzel Curry into the fold. Taking to a lush instrumental from Glasper, Martin, and Poyser, Buddy sets things off with some Compton flavor. "I got the melody, that's why your aunties and uncles always be playing me," posts Buddy. "And I ain't moving a muscle until they paying me."

Denzel slides through next, proving his boom-bap traditionalist instincts are sharpened beyond his years. "This changes everything, divorce to wedding rings, from soma to amphetamines, from hungry to Feta cheese," he spits, in his opening verse. "Cut the dreads for my rebirth, follow the primal / instinct, that I'm in sync with no Itunes." After he's done, the track explodes down an adventurous musical avenue, as the three instrumentalists join forces to craft a complex arrangement. Check it out now, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cut the dreads for my rebirth, follow the primal

Instinct, that I'm in sync with no Itunes

So blessed to have everything, praying to high noon

It's a great day for the beach, until the typhoon hits