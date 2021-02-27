Hearts all across the world broke in half as they watched Tony Stark pass away on screen as the final battle against Thanos ensued in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. In an act of selflessness, the intelligent playboy's sacrificial snap was a near-instant fatality. After previously claiming he's done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like Robert Downey Jr. may be going back on his word. In a new interview with GQ when asked about possibly returning, the 55-year-old didn't exactly say no.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Well... I have alighted, for now. Real world to save. But never say never," Downey Jr. told the publication. Last year, he spoke to Joe Rogan about possibly returning to the MCU. “Is the door to Iron Man totally closed because I don’t believe it is? You guys can go through time now. You’ve already opened up that door,” Rogan asked the actor.

Downey Jr replied, “There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious… We all have to do what [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige says.”

As mentioned previously, Tony Stark died at the end of Avengers Endgame. As the MCU moves into Phase 4, however, where they will focus more on the multiverse and time travel, which fans speculate could open gateways for Iron Man's return.

Everything at this time is purely speculative, but this new information from Downey Jr. leaves room for hope for many MCU fans.

