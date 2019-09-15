According to a Deadline report, fans may be getting one more chance to see Robert Downey Jr. suit up in the Iron Man suit. As we all remember, Iron Man sacrificed himself at the end of the, now highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame, but it may not end up being his last appearance.

In an article covering last week’s annual Saturn Awards, Deadline casually mentioned an alleged casting for the upcoming Black Widow prequel film which included Downey Jr returning to fill the shoes of Tony Stark. Deadline writes, “Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow in May 2020.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Until this point, fans have been sure Endgame was the last time Robert Downey Jr. would play Tony Stark. His actions during interviews have clearly alluded to being done with the role. In an issue of D23 Magazine, Downey Jr. said, “We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations. There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

As for whether this report is accurate or not, we will have to wait and see. If anything, we may just witness a cameo appearance.