On Friday, during a podcast with filmmaker Michael Moore, actor Robert De Niro made some wild comments about President Donald Trump.

After the conversation moved to De Niro's past comments about his disdain for Trump, the actor went even further saying, “I’d like to see a bag of shit right in his face. Hit him right in his face,” adding, "And let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated."

Moore also expressed his feelings about Trump: "It would kind of feel good to punch him — not hurt him — but just punch him in the face."

Michael Moore has been famous for publicizing his left-leaning political views. After winning an Oscar for his film, Bowling for Columbine, during the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, he was booed off stage for criticizing the Iraq War during his acceptance speech.

In 2016, De Niro went off on Trump saying, “He’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care. He’s an idiot. Colin Powell said it best: He’s a national disaster. He’s an embarrassment to this country."

De Niro's newest film, The Irishman, is on Netflix now.