Robert De Niro is one of the most outspoken Donald Trump critics in Hollywood. He rarely wastes the opportunity to criticize the president. While there are many Americans who think that celebrities shouldn't comment on politics, that idea is ridiculous. No matter how rich or famous you are, if you are an American that can vote, you can speak your mind on the government. De Niro was doing an interview with Brian Stelter on CNN's Reliable Sources on Sunday morning, and he got heated when speaking on Donald Trump and Fox News. Fox has tried to discredit De Niro's opinion whenever they can, knowing that he has quite a following.

"This guy should not be president period," De Niro stated about Trump. Then Stelter questioned The Irishman actor about how he feels regarding the criticism he has been receiving from Fox News. "Fuck 'em. Fuck 'em," De Niro repeated. "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation but it is still Sunday morning," Stelter stated after the outburst from De Niro. "We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster," continued De Niro. "He's come along and he's said things, done things we say over and over again. This is terrible. We're in a terrible situation. We're in a terrible situation and this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped."