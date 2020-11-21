mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robb Bank$ Unloads "Tha Leak Pt. 1"

Aron A.
November 21, 2020 16:26
71 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Tha Leak Pt. 1
Robb Bank$

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Robb Bank$ is back with a new project.


Robb Bank$ has been putting in that work this year and it looks like he has more on the way. Throughout the year, Robb Bank$ has delivered old mixtapes onto streaming platforms while also dropping off some new vibes for his fans. This week, he came through with a new project titled, Tha Leak (Part 1). Given that he's openly showed love to Lil Wayne and at one point, was associated with Cash Money, the title evidently pays homage to a classic mixtape from Weezy.

Tha Leak (Part 1) is fourteen tracks in length, released via Working On DyingThe rapper enlists a few familiar faces for the project such as Lil Gnar and Bloody Gav, along with Working On Dying.

Press play on Robb Bank$'s new project below.

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Robb Bank$ Unloads "Tha Leak Pt. 1"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject