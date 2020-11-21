Robb Bank$ Unloads "Tha Leak Pt. 1"

Robb Bank$ has been putting in that work this year and it looks like he has more on the way. Throughout the year, Robb Bank$ has delivered old mixtapes onto streaming platforms while also dropping off some new vibes for his fans. This week, he came through with a new project titled, Tha Leak (Part 1). Given that he's openly showed love to Lil Wayne and at one point, was associated with Cash Money, the title evidently pays homage to a classic mixtape from Weezy.

Tha Leak (Part 1) is fourteen tracks in length, released via Working On Dying. The rapper enlists a few familiar faces for the project such as Lil Gnar and Bloody Gav, along with Working On Dying.

Press play on Robb Bank$'s new project below.