Robb Bank$ Unleashes New Song "Stuntman 2.0 (Good Stuff)"

Aron A.
September 07, 2020 21:06
Stuntman 2.0 (Good Stuff)
Robb Bank$

Robb Bank$ drops off more heat with his latest offering, "Stuntman 2.0."


Robb Bank$ has been quite busy these days. Though a global pandemic put touring on hold, he's continued to flood Soundcloud with new releases on a regular basis. He delivers the wavy production and aggressive flows on each one with special shout outs to his favorite Anime characters. The rapper came through this week with his latest offering, "STUNTMAN 2.0 (GOOD STUFF)." The rapper divulges on his sexual fantasies, paying respect to the "good stuff" with references to Dr. Umar Johnson and Huey. Breezy vocal samples blend with the influence of Miami bounce while Robb Bank$ steadily rides the beat without effort.

Robb Bank$'s latest single serves as his third offering in the past 3 weeks following "HEADSHOT FREESTYLE" and "FO FO 4Z." Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop, lock and drop it
Bitch, til' you break the socket
If you home alone, call me
I feel like Macaulay Culkin, bitch you actin' stoosh, stop it

Robb Bank$
