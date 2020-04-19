mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robb Bank$ Returns With "No Rooftops 2"

Aron A.
April 19, 2020 16:19
133 Views
10
1
CoverCover

No Rooftops 2
Robb Bank$

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Robb Bank$ is back with a brand new project.


Robb Bank$ became a staple in the Florida scene. From his rise alongside the Raider Klan in the early 2010s served as the building blocks for his career and continued to flourish after the collective disbanded. This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, No Rooftops 2. The project has twelve tracks in total with the sole guest appearances coming from Mikey Moore and Deetranada. 

No Rooftops 2 serves as the follow up to his project Road To Falconia and serves as the sequel to his 2016 project.

Check out the tracklist and the project below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Robb Bank$.

  1. Thug Motivation: 430
  2. Killa Season
  3. Jah Voice
  4. Reddy4u
  5. Biabia
  6. Bow Wow Challenge 
  7. EI
  8. Brain ft. Mikey Moore and Deetranada
  9. Knock Ya Self Out
  10. So Into You
  11. Lil Birdman
  12. Hollaback
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Robb Bank$ Returns With "No Rooftops 2"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject