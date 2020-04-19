Robb Bank$ Returns With "No Rooftops 2"

Robb Bank$ became a staple in the Florida scene. From his rise alongside the Raider Klan in the early 2010s served as the building blocks for his career and continued to flourish after the collective disbanded. This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, No Rooftops 2. The project has twelve tracks in total with the sole guest appearances coming from Mikey Moore and Deetranada.

No Rooftops 2 serves as the follow up to his project Road To Falconia and serves as the sequel to his 2016 project.

Check out the tracklist and the project below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Robb Bank$.