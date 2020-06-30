Robb Bank$ Re-Releases "Calendars" To Streaming Services

Robb Bank$ marches to the beat of his own drum, whether people like it or not. The rapper has continued to release music at a consistent rate. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with No Rooftops 2, and just a few weeks ago, he dished the track, "Black And Proud (Say it Loud)." Now, he's returned with the re-release of his project Calendars. Some of his day one fans have been begging for this project and he made sure his fans received it. The project was initially released as a free mixtape with 12 tracks in 2012. The re-release includes the intro "Holiday" as well as "Big Pimpin." Matt Meyer Lansky appears on four tracks while Young Neil assists on "Wiz Khalifa."

Check out Calendars on Spotify below.