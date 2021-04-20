Robb Banks Is Back On His New Project "Few Pillz"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard some new music from Robb Bank$. The Florida rapper did slide through with a few projects over the course of 2020, and even uploaded his project Calendars to streaming services. However, it's been a quiet 2021 thus far on his end, with the exception of a few collaborations.

The wait was worth it now that he's arrived with his latest body of work, Few Pillz. The narcotics-themed project is only six songs in total with each song taking a name from a specific pill, whether it's Percocets or Hydrocodone. Though no features are attached to the project, he did enlist a slew of producers like Oogiemane and Richie Souf for the tracklist.

Check the project out below.