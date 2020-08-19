mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robb Bank$ Fires Off In His "Headshot Freestyle"

Alex Zidel
August 19, 2020 15:43
Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)
Robb Bank$ drops a quick freestyle to feed his fans, releasing "Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)" on SoundCloud.


Set it up, Femto. Go get 'em! 

Robb Bank$ is back with a brand new freestyle, dropping the "Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)" exclusively on SoundCloud. Dropping the track overnight, Robb's fans were excited to hear him back in his bag, spitting whatever came to his mind as he got menacing in the booth. The beat, produced by Oogie Mane of the Working On Dying collective, is spacey, allowing Robb to put work in on his flows, switching things between bars.

If you were looking for this one on streaming services, you won't be able to find it, unfortunately. According to Robb, he's not planning on dropping this one on Spotify, responding to a fan on Instagram.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Get down, new TEC-9 with the swiss cheese nozzle
Coming for the get-back, full throttle
Tried to run away zig-zag, still shot 'em

Robb Bank$ oogie mane new song new music
