Robb Bank$ Fires Off In His "Headshot Freestyle"

Robb Bank$ is back with a brand new freestyle, dropping the "Headshot Freestyle (Swiss Cheese Nozzle)" exclusively on SoundCloud. Dropping the track overnight, Robb's fans were excited to hear him back in his bag, spitting whatever came to his mind as he got menacing in the booth. The beat, produced by Oogie Mane of the Working On Dying collective, is spacey, allowing Robb to put work in on his flows, switching things between bars.

If you were looking for this one on streaming services, you won't be able to find it, unfortunately. According to Robb, he's not planning on dropping this one on Spotify, responding to a fan on Instagram.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Get down, new TEC-9 with the swiss cheese nozzle

Coming for the get-back, full throttle

Tried to run away zig-zag, still shot 'em