Robb Bank$ Drops Off Quick "Naruto" Freestyle

There's no doubt that Robb Bank$ is all about anime. It's a common theme in his music and today, he came through with a freestyle named after one of the most popular animes out. "Naruto" is an unmixed freestyle released under his alias Femto. The rapper hops over a buddy beat while dropping anime references throughout the track. This marks his first release since "Can't Help But Wait" a few months ago.

Interestingly enough, Robb Banks, who's signed to Cash Money, revealed to HNHH a few years ago that he plans on opening up anime store once he's all done with rap. "I'm retired in five years, my n*gga. I'm like 25. I got like two more years and I'm done," he told HNHH in 2018. "I finna be like Bird, I'mma go on stage and just have my artists throw my shit up on stage, you know what I'm sayin'? I ain't gotta do nothing. That's what I wanna be. Or open an anime store."

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who the fuck is Pele?

Kick shit, F-I-F-A

Like where the fuck my pay day?



