mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert Go Ballistic On New Track "Shootout"

Alexander Cole
February 15, 2022 10:38
587 Views
52
0
Image via Robb Bank$Image via Robb Bank$
Image via Robb Bank$

Shootout
Robb Bank$ Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Robb Bank$ and Lil Uzi Vert's new collab is one of the most energetic songs of the year so far.


Robb Bank$ has always been known for dropping energetic bangers. Fans have come to expect a certain sound from him, and when they heard he was teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, listeners knew it was going to result in an incredible track. Well, the song has finally arrived, and the two certainly did not disappoint as "Shootout" showcases both artists' chemistry and lyrical ability.

The beat here is loud, energetic, and fairly straightforward, all while Robb Bank$ and Uzi go ballistic on their respective verses. There isn't a single line that is wasted, and if you're in need of something for the gym, then this will certainly do the trick. It's been a while since we've heard from Uzi, and there is no doubt that Bank$ got a standout verse from him.

Quotable Lyrics:

She a 10 outta 10 outta motherfuckin 10
She hold all my weapons like fuckin Shippuden
Imma test that bitch like a Chunin Exam (Yeah)
Black diamond pinky ring, 20 bands
Turn around, smack a bitch, same hand
Fuck her off the perc, nutted, did the Diddy dance (Mwah)

Robb Bank$ Lil Uzi Vert Robb Banks shootout new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Robb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert Go Ballistic On New Track "Shootout"
52
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject