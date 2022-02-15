Robb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert Go Ballistic On New Track "Shootout"

Robb Bank$ has always been known for dropping energetic bangers. Fans have come to expect a certain sound from him, and when they heard he was teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, listeners knew it was going to result in an incredible track. Well, the song has finally arrived, and the two certainly did not disappoint as "Shootout" showcases both artists' chemistry and lyrical ability.

The beat here is loud, energetic, and fairly straightforward, all while Robb Bank$ and Uzi go ballistic on their respective verses. There isn't a single line that is wasted, and if you're in need of something for the gym, then this will certainly do the trick. It's been a while since we've heard from Uzi, and there is no doubt that Bank$ got a standout verse from him.

Quotable Lyrics:

She a 10 outta 10 outta motherfuckin 10

She hold all my weapons like fuckin Shippuden

Imma test that bitch like a Chunin Exam (Yeah)

Black diamond pinky ring, 20 bands

Turn around, smack a bitch, same hand

Fuck her off the perc, nutted, did the Diddy dance (Mwah)