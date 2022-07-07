Rob49 Shows Love To The "Houston Girls" On His New Single

New Orleans has a new budding star that's coming out of the city. Rob49 has been slowly bubbling up through the streets and earning praise from the legends that came before him. Earlier this year, the rapper emerged with his latest body of work, Welcome To Vulture Island, a 17-song effort that boasted appearances from Birdman and Lil Baby, before Kevin Gates jumped on the remix to "Hustler's Anthem."

Rob49 is on a hot streak and he's not slowing this year. On Thursday, the rapper shared a tribute to all of the ladies in H-Town with his new single, "Houston Girls." Macfly Beatz turns up the heat with exhilarating production before Rob49 airs out his opps and expresses his appreciation for the woman of Houston.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

And I know you see it in my eyes I'm a hustler

Pink pussy fit this all blue hundred

My uncle told me stay up out the trap but I don't wanna

Daddy told me stop selling them packs but I'm a goner

I don't see nothing except money

