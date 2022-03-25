Rob49 Grabs Lil Baby For Menacing Anthem "Vulture Island V2"

Rob49 teased a new single with Lil Baby this week, and he kept his promise this Friday. The two rappers connect on "Vulture Island V2," the sequel to Rob49's 2021 single that's been rattling through subwoofers over the past few months. Rob49's presence is dominant on the first half of the track with raw delivery and cut-throat bars that jumps out the ominous operatic sample. Baby's effortless flow embodies his seasoned status in the game but he's still rapping with the hunger with something to prove.

"Vulture Island V2" is just the latest collab Rob49's unleashed in recent times. The rapper linked up with Icewear Vezzo earlier this year for "Counterfeit" before teaming up with Doe Boy on "I'm In Her."

Check out Rob49 and Lil Baby's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Real God, she get on her knees and answer all her prayers

He a fraud, I can go back to the block if all else fails

Real shark, big homie been taught me how to be a player

New house got an elevator, come from gambling on the stairs