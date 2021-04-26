Rob $tone Reps His Team With "All Nine Innings"

While not quite ubiquitous to merit an entire subgenre -- at least, not yet -- we've certainly been seeing a notable increase in baseball bars. Big K.R.I.T recently delivered "Pick Up The Pace" in honor of MLB: The Show. StreetLife, Method Man, and Havoc's "Squad Up" became the New York Yankees anthem for the second year in a row. Now, Rob $tone has held it down with "All Nine Innings," a track that has earned the honor of becoming the official anthem of the San Diego Padres.

Musically, the song is a perfect victory vibe, driven by Richie Louie's triumphant horns and some braggadocious bars from the former baseball player. "This song is special and was exciting for me to write because I really had to take myself back to when I played baseball as a kid to get the vibe!" reflects $tone, in an official statement. "Connecting with the San Diego Padres for this anthem is a dream come true for me. I’m just happy the organization and all of the fans love the record!"

Check it out yourself, a must not only for $tone fans, but for anyone who holds an appreciation for America's pastime.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Watch ya' plate cause I'ma steal it

In the Game on every field

And I can't wait to see the faces on 'em

Gon' make 'em sick