Rob $tone Reps His Team With "All Nine Innings"

Mitch Findlay
April 26, 2021 13:04
All Nine Innings
Rob $tone

Rob $tone represents the San Diego Padres with the official team anthem "All Nine Innings."


While not quite ubiquitous to merit an entire subgenre -- at least, not yet -- we've certainly been seeing a notable increase in baseball bars. Big K.R.I.T recently delivered "Pick Up The Pace" in honor of MLB: The Show. StreetLife, Method Man, and Havoc's "Squad Up" became the New York Yankees anthem for the second year in a row. Now, Rob $tone has held it down with "All Nine Innings," a track that has earned the honor of becoming the official anthem of the San Diego Padres. 

Musically, the song is a perfect victory vibe, driven by Richie Louie's triumphant horns and some braggadocious bars from the former baseball player. "This song is special and was exciting for me to write because I really had to take myself back to when I played baseball as a kid to get the vibe!" reflects $tone, in an official statement. "Connecting with the San Diego Padres for this anthem is a dream come true for me. I’m just happy the organization and all of the fans love the record!" 

Check it out yourself, a must not only for $tone fans, but for anyone who holds an appreciation for America's pastime. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Watch ya' plate cause I'ma steal it
In the Game on every field
And I can't wait to see the faces on 'em
Gon' make 'em sick

