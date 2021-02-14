mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rob $tone Is Back After A Long Hiatus With "Solitaire $tone"

Alexander Cole
February 14, 2021 14:43
Solitaire $tone
Rob $tone

Rob $tone is back with his first mixtape in three years.


San Diego rapper Rob $tone has been through a lot of ups and down throughout his career although he has always made sure to keep grinding for his fans. The last time $tone dropped a project, it was all the way back in 2018 when he came through with Young Rob $tone. Now, the artist is back, this time with a short and sweet 7-track tape called Solitaire $tone, and fans will surely be excited to see the artist back in his element.

At just 19 minutes in length, this is an easy project to get through during a quick drive, and it's certainly great music for the whip. $tone gives us banger after banger that is straight and to the point. From trap beats to hedonistic lyrics, $tone gives fans a lot of replay value here, and if you want to check out the tape, you can do so below.

Tracklist:

1. One in a Million
2. 28 Grams
3. Don't Feel The Same
4. Loot
5. Fantasy
6. One More Night
7. Yeah

