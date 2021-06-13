Rob $tone & Rubi Rose Link Up For The Undeniably Catchy Single "I Love It"

Coming out of California, Rob $tone has always made sure to pay homage to his influences. The state is known for tracks that have a ton of bounce to them and over the past few years, $tone has experimented with that sound quite a bit. Now, on his new song "I Love It" with Rubi Rose, $tone takes that sound to a whole new level as he comes through with an anthem that is all about wanting to get freaky.

Throughout the track, $tone delivers lyrics about flying a girl out and what he plans to do with her once she touches down. The lyrics are straightforward and suggestive, all while Rubi Rose helps carry the torch in the second half of the song. She raps from the women's perspective and the verses make the song feel like a real duet of sorts.

You can stream the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby from miles away

She just flew in on the jet speed s flight

Yeah I got time today

I beat that pussy like round 3, fight night