Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy Pay Homage To California On "No Handshakes"

Taylor McCloud
November 16, 2021 10:40
It's all-Cali everything on "No Handshakes"


2021 has seen Rob $tone drop a handful of singles that compliment each other, but stand alone at the same time. From "All Nine Innings," to the Rubi Rose-assisted "I Love It," to "Gossip," which features Too $hort, the San Diego rapper has been on a run this year, and even though 2021 is coming to a close, $tone keeps on dropping bangers. 

Teaming up with Los Angeles native Dom Kennedy, $tone came through with "No Handshakes," is an ode to getting it on your own, and his California lifestyle. 


Rapping over a fast-paced, California-inspired instrumental with knocking drums, $tone and Kennedy spit relentlessly and paint the perfect picture of their reputations in their respective cities. From $tone's mentions of smoking on that Cali weed, to Kennedy assuring that he's rocking his white Vans, "No Handshakes" is an anthem meant to be played with the windows rolled all-the-way down. 

Quotable Lyrics
I got my white Vans on, Burberry peacoat
No moral victories, all I want is results
Finna park a speed boat

