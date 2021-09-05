Former Patriots linebacker, Rob Ninkovich, says he's heard from inside sources that Cam Newton was released because he needed help from rookie quarterback Mac Jones to learn the playbook. Ninkovich spoke about what people inside the building have told him on his YouTube series, The Dan and Ninko Show, this week.

“From what I gained from sources inside the actual building… Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook,” Ninkovich said. “Mac was having less mental errors and a better understanding of the offense.”



The Pats released the former NFL Most Valuable Player following the preseason, naming their 2021 1st round draft pick the starter going forward.

Players who have played with Jones throughout training camp have spoken highly of the 23-year-old rookie.

“Mac Jones, he’s going to be that guy,” said Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. “I mean, he’s a rookie, but he plays like a vet. The way he reads defense. The way he steps up in the pocket, delivers the ball. He’s improved since the first time I’ve seen him.”

Jones was taken with the 15th overall pick, earlier this year.

The Pats will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on September 12th at 4:25 PM, ET.

