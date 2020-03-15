Rob Markman Drops "Godfather"-Inspired Track "Todt Hill"

Rob Markman is gaining some steam heading into the new year with the release of another off-single entitled "Todt Hill." Earlier this month, the For The Record commentator released another track entitled "Head High" that has been garnering the attention of hip-hop purists and casual fans alike. Since the release of his debut musical offering in Write To Dream (2017), Markman has been honing his craft and slowly transitioning from a journalist into a full-blown artist and now with the release of "Todt Hill," the culture gets another opportunity to see how Markman's pen has grown over the course of the past three years.

The track produced by BurnsBeats features a string section sample, light jazz piano chords, simplistic drum sequencing, and a prominent and heavy bassline. Markman wastes no time attacking the well-crafted instrumentation referencing The Godfather throughout his bars and praising Staten Island's notorious Todt Hill, the highest elevated point in all of the five boroughs. The Genius journalists shouts out alchemy, hip-hop heavyweights The Alchemist and AZ, and the acquisition of some quality real estate.

Listen to Rob Markman's "Todt Hill" featuring production by BurnsBeats in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Brooklyn boy made a play across the Verrazano

Bumpin' Cappadonna riding down Cappadonno

Tryna match the dollars, fuck tryna match bravado

And build a house right next to Paulie Castellano's

I often think about Gotti hit

Did he have regrets on the life he lived?

Romanticized and everything looked beautiful

'Till the church denies your funeral