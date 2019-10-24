Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 39th birthday with her adoring large family at her luxurious Calabasas home and the mother of four wasn't shy of sharing a few posts to her Instagram feed of her intimate party. TMZ details how Kim had Carousel Restaurant come into her home to cook a Middle Eastern meal and by the looks of certain snaps to her feed, her brother Rob was in attendance for the occasion.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The 32-year-old usually stays clear of the limelight with his reality family but by the looks of certain posts Kim shared to social media, he's looking more in shape than he ever has. According to the publication, Rob is on a new health kick and has stopped drinking alcohol and is focused on a new health regime. He's apparently lost 20 pounds since exercising on the regular and dropping fast food.

Elsewhere in Rob's life, he and Blac Chyna are no longer battling it out in court when it comes to the custody agreement between their daughter, Dream. "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It’s something that a lot of people need to practice," Blac previously stated of her new relationship with Rob.

"Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, a friend, a business owner, overall [is important]."