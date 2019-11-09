Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday a couple of weeks back and during her intimate gathering at her Calabassas home, photos showcased her brother Rob looking more fit and slim than ever before. At the time sources said the 32-year-old was on a new health regime and stopped drinking alcohol leading to a 20-pound weight loss.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Rob has since appeared in an Instagram share on his sister Kylie Jenner's feed from last weekend that proves that the reports are true since the father of one has clearly lost some weight. "5am birthday adventures with my two fav people," Kylie captioned the image of her, Rob and Kendall.

Apparently Rob's new health kick has given him some drive to date since he's reportedly looking for a Mrs. "Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with," a source told E! News. "He doesn't want to be single and has tried to meet someone.. He's starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful."

They added: "He knows that he has made bad decisions in the past and wants to do things differently."