Rob Kardashian appears to be the sole member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to keep away from the cameras. Although he has had quite a public life thus far, his recent transition out of the public light seemed understandable considering the drama surrounding his life. And as he struggled through depression, it appears the latter has further pushed Kardashian away from the cameras. Throughout the years, fans have noted a huge transformation in Rob's physique. Indeed, Rob had gained a lot of weight. Yet, earlier this year, we reported that the reality television star was making positive changes in his life including adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Now, the results are beginning to show and in Rob Kardashian's first post ever in a long time, we get to see his drastic transformation. In the newly shared photo of himself, the 32-year-old star appears much slimmer and is seen sporting a fluffy pink mustache. He is also dressed as King Preppy from the movie "Trolls" and smiles at the camera right next to his mother, Kris Jenner. The photo probably stems from a Halloween party a few months ago, but nevertheless Rob is looking good and much healthier.

