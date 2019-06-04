Rob Kardashian is the only member of the Kardashian family that isn't constantly in the headlines. He chooses to live a more low-key lifestyle, rarely appearing on his family's reality show and going about his business by himself. When he is out in the open, we're usually hearing about his love life. Blac Chyna, his daughter's mother, was on the Wendy Williams show a few weeks ago when she spoke about her ex-boyfriend and what kind of guy he is in private. Despite their differences, Chyna seems to hold Rob in high regard. Since their split, Rob has seemingly been quiet on the dating front but he might be trying to get with a Latin superstar now from the looks of things.

Dominican singer Natti Natasha has been making waves in the reggaeton and bachata scenes and Rob Kardashian appears to like what he's seeing. The 32-year-old singer posted a photo of herself topless and Rob reposted the image, adding an awkward caption at the top. The next day, Natasha shared a video for Rob's daughter Dream on her own page. Something is definitely going on with these two.

Take a look at Rob's potential new girl and let us know what you think. Is she a move up or down from Blac Chyna?

