Rob Kardashian is still battling it out with Pilot Jones, the former friend of Blac Chyna who sued both her and Rob for cyberbullying. As the story goes, Blac accused Pilot of selling an image of them kissing to the paparazzi where Pilot then accused the former couple of outing him as gay to the public and sharing his personal phone number.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Pilot sued Blac and Rob for thousands and Blac requested the case be dropped making it clear that people knew Pilot was gay for a long time. The Blast now reports that Rob is looking to have the model pay for his legal fees since being dragged into the case, to the tune of $60,145.88. A judge has already dismissed a lot of claims against Rob to alleviate the stress.

Official court documents read: "Given the significant amount of work and expertise required to defeat Plaintiff’s claims, including the research and analysis of several complex legal and factual issues, the time spent and fees charged by Kardashian’s attorneys in connection with the Anti-SLAPP Motion was reasonable, and the attorneys’ fee award Kardashian seeks by way of this motion is entirely justified.”

A judge has yet to decide.