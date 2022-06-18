Blac Chyna's revenge porn lawsuit against Rob Kardashian will officially go to trial in court. The father of one was denied a motion for a settlement, which his exes attorney said "never existed" in the first place.



The news comes almost five years after Chyna first sued Kardashian for posting a video of her kissing another man on Instagram along with some NSFW nude images, resulting in the mother of two promptly filing a restraining order.

His account was promptly deactivated, but Rob continued to berate Chyna on Twitter and posted the same video there as accusations of cheating and indecency flew back and forth between the two.

Years later, in Los Angeles last Thursday, the case's judge ruled Kardashian's settlement moot. Jury selection will begin Monday, and Blac Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, told ET that her client is "very pleased" that the judge will allow the trial to proceed in court.

“Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent,” Ciani elaborated. “Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide.”

“Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law,” she expressed.



A week ago, Kardashian had filed legal documents claiming that sometime around May 23, he and Chyna “entered into a settlement agreement on terms first proposed 12 days earlier by Chyna” relating to the current case in order to “avoid the expense and public spectacle of trial.”

“Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind,” according to the documents. They also allege that Chyna and her legal team “acted in bad faith.”

Ciani explained that the two parties had discussed a settlement, but added that "... when and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”

The alleged settlement, according to the documents, relates to another case in which Kardashian and Chyna are both defendants. Their friend Justin C. Jones sued the ex-couple, father to 5-year-old Dream, on grounds of public disclosure of private facts and intentionally inflicted emotional damage.

Rob Kardashian is also claiming that Blac Chyna tried to kill him, and other Kardashian-Jenner family members have put forth their own accusations against the model.

Another recent development in the legal feud between the two was Chyna's cross-examination last April, where she addressed some of the accusations levied against her.

