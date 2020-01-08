Once upon a time, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were in love. Their whirlwind romance landed them a reality show, but after just once season, their series was over. The couple revealed they were in a relationship in January 2016, got engaged in April 2016, broke up in December 2016, and seemed to have been battling each other in court over custody and child support payments for their daughter Dream ever since.



Months ago, a court reportedly ruled that Rob was released of the hefty child support payments he was dishing to Chyna every month. After that announcement, the mother of two chatted with Us Weeklyabout things being "really good" on the homefront with the fathers of her children, Rob and rapper Tyga.

“I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna reportedly told the publication last month. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.” On Tuesday, TMZ shared a new report that states things may not be as smooth as they seem between Chyna and Rob, because he's filed court documents asking for full custody of Dream.

According to the outlet, court papers show that Rob accuses Chyna of being a "danger" to their toddler because she invites strangers to her home for parties while the three-year-old girl is there. He also alleges that Chyna is a cocaine abuser, says she spends $600 per day on alcohol, throws items, and makes violent threats. The report goes on to say that Rob states Dream has "unkempt hair and dirty teeth and nails" and that his daughter has begun “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her." The only male Kardashian sibling goes on to write that Dream also has started using obscene language. Chyna has yet to comment on the allegations.