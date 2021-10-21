There was a time when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were hoping for their happily ever after, but that has long ended. These exes can't seem to stay out of court and it usually has to do with their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob and Chyna once even had a reality show where they were documenting the evolution of their romance and expected marriage, but they decide not to walk down the aisle.

Their ongoing court battles have reportedly taken a turn recently as reports state that Rob has been doing his best to make sure certain documents remain sealed.



Greg Doherty / Stringer / Getty Images

The documents in question are said to be from the Department of Children and Family Services and Radar Online reported that they have seen Rob's attorney's requests. The reality star is hoping that a judge keeps information from the DCFS document confidential and "does not want the report unsealed in the civil case."

Chyna and Rob have fired off scathing accusations about one another; he claims she assaulted him in 2016 while they were living in Kylie Jenner's home. Chyna reportedly denies the accusation and apparently told the court that she had a report from DCFS in her possession that shows when Rob spoke with them about the incident, he did not reveal that he was assaulted or abused.

The model mogul reportedly believes that her ex wants to keep the documents sealed because he is aware that it will tarnish his case.

