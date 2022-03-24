When Tom Brady announced that he would be retiring from the NFL, most people thought that Rob Gronkowski would retire as well. At this point, Gronk has dedicated his career to following Brady around, and it wouldn't have made sense for Gronk to stay in Tampa Bay without Tom by his side.

Now, however, Brady is coming back to the field, which means there is renewed interest around what Gronk plans on doing this year. In fact, with Brady returning, the expectation and hope amongst Buccaneers fans is that he would want to return to see his fifth Super Bowl ring.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a report from Cameron Wolfe, it was stated that Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus has spoken with the Bucs to tell them that as it stands, Gronk is still very much on the fence about playing. According to the tweet below, the Bucs do want to see Gronkowski back on the field, all while Gronk himself has hinted that a return is still very much feasible.

Gronkowski is a player who has punished his body quite a bit while playing in the NFL, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him walk away. Regardless, we will be sure to report any updates on Gronk's status, so keep it locked to HotNewHipHop.