Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with the WWE - a move that just makes too much sense not to happen. The news was first reported on WWE's FS1 studio show "WWE Backstage," which certainly seems to suggest that Gronk will be appearing on WWE television sooner than later.

Details of the rumored Gronk-WWE partnership have not yet been announced, but Backstage mentioned that the three-time Super Bowl champion could appear on the March 20th edition of SmackDown, which will take place in New Orleans.

Gronkowski, 30, is an obvious fit for the WWE given his charismatic persona and, obviously, his athleticism. Gronk dipped into the WWE waters back in 2017 when he helped his good friend, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33.

Last August, the future NFL Hall of Famer explained that he was interested in having a big match with the company, but doubted that he'd ever be a full-time talent.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said (H/T ESPN). "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

At this point, the deal seems imminent, so we'll keep you posted as soon as official details are revealed.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images