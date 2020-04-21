Yesterday, no one thought Rob Gronkowski was ever going to step foot on another football field. For the past year, Gronk has been educating fans on what he went through in terms of injuries and how it took a huge toll on his body. However, today, it was reported that Gronk was actually thinking of making a comeback. Just minutes ago, it was reported that Gronk was officially returning to the NFL and he would be doing so as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New England Patriots sent Gronk and a seventh-rounder to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Now, Gronkowski will be reunited with the man he won six Super Bowls with, Tom Brady.

As you can imagine, hoards of people took to social media after the news broke. NFL fans were shocked to hear that Gronk was going to come out of retirement and they were even more surprised to see that a trade was involved. There also seems to be a lot of hyperbole as to how good the Buccaneers will be next season.

The brunt of the jokes were directed at Julian Edelman who will now be all alone on the Patriots without some of his best friends. As I say often on this website, such is life.

Check out some of the reactions to the news, below.