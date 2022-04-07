Rob Gronkowski has only played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, it is clear that he has enjoyed his time with the franchise. He certainly enjoyed this past season as he made himself quite a bit of money thanks to a catch bonus. In the last game of the season, the Buccaneers kept Gronk in the match longer than normal so that he could get the catches necessary to earn the bonus stipulated in his contract.

It was a nice gesture by the team, and Gronk certainly appreciated it. In fact, Gronk was on "Live With Jimmy Kimmel" where he spoke about the team's bonus. As you can see in the clip below, Gronkowski used this as an opportunity to roast the Patriots, claiming that they're a franchise who would purposely take players out of the game if they were close to such a bonus.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"I've seen that happen before. Not with the Patriots, though. They'll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there," Gronkowski said. "I shouldn't have said that."

The Patriots and Bill Belichick are notorious for being pretty diabolical, so it was funny to see Gronk be so open and honest. We're sure Tom Brady approved of the comments given his history dealing with the red tape of that organization.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the football world.