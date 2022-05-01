While Rob Gronkowski is still mulling over a decision on his future in the NFL, he has made up his mind on which team would return to if he doesn't retire. When speaking with TMZ Sports over the weekend, Gronk confirmed that if he is to return, it would only be to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s just the Bucs,” Gronkowski said. “Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there.”

The 32-year-old legendary tight end initially retired from the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots after the 2018 season; however, he returned in 2020 to join Tom Brady as a member of the Bucs. In his first season back, he helped lead his long-time quarterback to another Super Bowl championship.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Gronk confirmed that he didn't feel ready to commit to another NFL season at this point in the offseason.

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,'" Gronk said. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

While Gronk has yet to make up his mind, Brady has already retired and flipped course in the span of a few months.

Check out Gronk's comments on his NFL future at the link below.

