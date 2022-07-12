Rob Gronkowski will likely go down as the greatest tight end of all time. He ended up finishing his career with four Super Bowl titles, three of which came with the New England Patriots while one was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, Tom Brady was the quarterback for all four of those titles, with Gronk and Brady proving to be a truly dynamic duo that could not be beaten.

Recently, Gronk announced that he would be retiring from the game of football. Considering he had retired once before, fans weren't so sure if he was going to keep his word. In an interview with NFL reporter Mike Reiss, however, it appears as though Gronk truly is finished, regardless of whether or not Brady begs him to come back.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

"Yeah, I'm done with football," Gronk said. "Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I’ve met, obviously, here in New England for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But, no, done with football. Stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place."

Gronkowski will now be able to enjoy his time off and do all of the partying he so desires. Considering the punishment that Gronk has put on his body, we're glad to see him committing to this decision.