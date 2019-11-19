Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had been teasing a big announcement to be revealed on Tuesday morning that had some Pats fans hoping he'd be coming out of retirement.

Gronkowski does plan on being in Miami during Super Bowl weekend but his announcement had nothing to do with playing in the big game. Instead, Gronk will be hosting the "Gronk Beach" music festival, featuring performances by Diplo, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Carnage and others.

Says Gronk (via the Associated Press):

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and it’s Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.” “It’s, we’ll be partying with everyone,” Gronkowski said. “We’ll be partying on stage, we’ll be high-fiving everyone. We’ll be interacting with the crowd. It’s just going to be a great overall fun themed party where it just brings entertainment and joy to people’s lives.”

Gronk Beach will take place the day before the Super Bowl at the North Beach Bandshell between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday at www.GronkBeach.com, with packages ranging from $149.99 to $500.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images