Rob Gronkowski is largely considered the greatest tight end in the history of the NFL, and after this most recent season in Tampa Bay, there have been reports that Gronk will retire from the game. Of course, now that Tom Brady is returning for his 23rd season, there are some who think Gronk will just come back, as he loves to catch passes from The GOAT.

Recently, Gronk sat down with TMZ Sports, where he spoke at length about his future. As it stands, Gronk has yet to make a decision, and he is no rush to. However, Gronk is actively avoiding the field, even at charity events. In his eyes, if he gets back on the field and catches passes, he will immediately want to jump back into the sport.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,'" Gronk said. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

There is still plenty of time between now and the start of next season, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from around the NFL world.

