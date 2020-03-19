Ahead of his WWE SmackDown debut on Friday night, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed some major Wrestlemania 36 news. One, he will be hosting this year's event. Two, and more importantly, Wrestlemania will be held over the course of two night for the first time ever.

It remains to be seen exactly how the Wrestlemania card will be split between Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th - but we should learn more information this Friday when Gronk joins SmackDown on Fox at 8pm ET.

The WWE's biggest PPV event of the year was originally scheduled to take place in front of 70,000+ fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 5th.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced that the Wrestlemania festivities would be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, just like the recent Raw and SmackDown episodes. And just like those editions of Raw and SmackDown, Wrestlemania will be held without any fans in attendance.

Matches currently scheduled for Wrestlemania 36 are as follow:

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins