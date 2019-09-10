Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, even if he didn't have the longevity of legends like Shannon Sharpe and Tony Gonzalez. In his short career, Gronk was able to pick up three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and continues to be a fan favorite despite the fact he's retired. Thanks to Gronkowski's age and physique, some Pats fans are holding out hope that he'll come back to the team someday, although based on their roster, it's not like they're missing him or anything.

While visiting the offices of Barstool Sports, Gronkowski was hanging out with Dave Portnoy who started joking with the former tight end about a comeback. At one point, Portnoy asks which week Gronk plans to return, which led the former Patriot to retort with either week 14 of 15. As Gronkowski joked, doing so would let him go on another deep playoff run.

In the video, it's clear that Gronkowski is joking although no one knows for sure if he would really think about coming out of retirement so soon. Based on his previous comments, his body is incredibly banged up and he's looking to heal at the moment. With this in mind, it's doubtful he would ever come back this season.

Regardless, fans on Twitter were pretty excited about the clip and let their pleasure be known.