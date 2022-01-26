Rob Gronkowski briefly retired from the game of football during the 2019 season, however, he came back in 2020 as he wanted to play again, this time alongside his favorite quarterback, Tom Brady. Gronk and Brady had a ton of success in that season as they ultimately won the championship together. It was their fourth Super Bowl as a duo, and, of course, Gronk came back in 2021 as he wanted to relive some of that magic.

Now, Brady is contemplating retirement, and some are wondering if Gronk will do the exact same thing. In fact, Gronk was recently on TMZ Sports, where he was asked about the prospect of calling it quits. As it stands, it seems like the tight end is leaning towards leaving the game, this time for good.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now,” Gronk said. “I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.' If I had an answer right now, it would be no." The legendary tight end then went on to talk about the physical toll of the game, saying that he is still hurting after the most recent season. "I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there," Gronk said. "Just let things settle down -- got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises."

It remains to be seen what Gronk will do, however, there is no doubt that he will go down as one of the best tight ends that the game of football has ever seen.

